Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Shares Down 37.5%

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 29,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 7,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Cirata Stock Down 37.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

Cirata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.