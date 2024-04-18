Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 5.8%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

