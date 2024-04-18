Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 7.3%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 77,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 201,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Falco Resources Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.