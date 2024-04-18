PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Up 4.2%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.
PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, countertop, android smart tablet, multilane, integrated ECR, industrial PDA, unattended payment, PINpad, and MiniPOS and mPOS.
