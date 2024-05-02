DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,071. The stock has a market cap of $741.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $761.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $399.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $742.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

