Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 1.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$145.79 and last traded at C$147.29. Approximately 51,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 44,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.14.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
