Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 193,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.