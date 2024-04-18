Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 193,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.