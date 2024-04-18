Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,133,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

