Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.73 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $123.73 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010949 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,706.31 or 0.99797042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1230509 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $2,860,831.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

