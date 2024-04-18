Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Invests $2.80 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Tesla comprises about 3.0% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.16. 78,309,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,580,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

