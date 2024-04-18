Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,233 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

