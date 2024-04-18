Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 124,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,054 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 4,474,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.