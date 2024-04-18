Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.31. 3,541,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

