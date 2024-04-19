American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,781,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. 14,687,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

