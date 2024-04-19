Ankr Price Reaches $0.0465 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $465.45 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,372.76 or 0.99989327 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010585 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097289 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04464855 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $45,351,687.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

