Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 36000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$35.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
