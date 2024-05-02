Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.46.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN traded up C$2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$113.64. 133,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,341. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$77.00 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2454998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

