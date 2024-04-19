ARPA Price Reaches $0.0713 on Major Exchanges (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $88.66 million and $20.05 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06792662 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $15,567,555.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

