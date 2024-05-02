Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,185. The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

