EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.
EZCORP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 633,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,877. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.00.
In other news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
