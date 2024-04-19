Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $181.62 Million (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $181.62 million and approximately $8.40 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

