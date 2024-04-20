Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.