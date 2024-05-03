Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 900,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 214,405 shares.The stock last traded at $9.42 and had previously closed at $9.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 56.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 273,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

