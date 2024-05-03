Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.75

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 257978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

