VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.07

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.07 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 68099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

VSE Stock Up 3.1 %

VSE Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after acquiring an additional 350,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after buying an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in VSE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 362,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

