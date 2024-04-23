Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE BBW traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 149,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,758. The company has a market capitalization of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.