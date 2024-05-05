TCG Advisory Services LLC Invests $656,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,801.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 761,304 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 612.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 559,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,350,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

