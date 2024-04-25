Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $44.32 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $65.48 or 0.00101897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00742172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00052279 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,693,075 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

