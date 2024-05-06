Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$176.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.030 EPS.
Workiva Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,296. Workiva has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on WK
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.