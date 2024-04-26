Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $60.25.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

