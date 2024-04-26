Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $60.25.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

Capitec Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.