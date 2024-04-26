J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,922,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.68. 7,436,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.