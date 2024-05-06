Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$723.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.8 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Workiva Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. Workiva has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

