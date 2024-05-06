Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.0 million-$245.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.0 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

FIVN stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

