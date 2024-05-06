Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.63.

NYSE BFAM traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

