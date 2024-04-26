Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 892 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 285.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

