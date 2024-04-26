State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,307 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $81,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.