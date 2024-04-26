State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TransUnion worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TransUnion by 569.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $74.47. 1,873,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,301. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

