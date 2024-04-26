Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORE. Pi Financial cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.86.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

