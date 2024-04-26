State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $135,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,781,539. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

