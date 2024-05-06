iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.81. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.22.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
