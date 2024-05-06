iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading 3.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 103,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $218.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

