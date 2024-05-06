First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.67 and last traded at $121.67. Approximately 2,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.99.
The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
