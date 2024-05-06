First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.67 and last traded at $121.67. Approximately 2,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.99.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAD. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

