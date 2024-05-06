Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.83 ($0.09). Approximately 36,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 807,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Mkango Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.26. The stock has a market cap of £18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Mkango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.