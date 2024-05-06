Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Up 1.4%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 12,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.53% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.