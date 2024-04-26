State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $9,547,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $98,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 1,685,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.