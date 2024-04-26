Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 297,603 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 3,602,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,147. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

