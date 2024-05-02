LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $427.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LYTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

