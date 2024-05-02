Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.48

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 161241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
Patria Investments Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Patria Investments Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.