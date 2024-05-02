Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up to $67.39

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $75.00. Lantheus shares last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 972,630 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Lantheus Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lantheus by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

