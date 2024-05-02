Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.77

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 487009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.5248 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2,100.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.